Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,263 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after acquiring an additional 294,188 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,382,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 630.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 289,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 249,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,950,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.