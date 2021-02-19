Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.14. Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 380,958 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.74 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51.

About Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.