Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,105.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,886.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,688.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

