Fountain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,004.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $883,912.63 and $8,004.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

