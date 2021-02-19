Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.97 ($0.03). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 214,399 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89.

About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

