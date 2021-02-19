Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Trading Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.69. 1,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.36% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

