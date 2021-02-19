Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Trading Up 0.9%

Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $37.72. Approximately 17,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 30,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

