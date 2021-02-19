Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Trading Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.74% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.