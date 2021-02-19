Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 5,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.49% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

