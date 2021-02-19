Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,682. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

