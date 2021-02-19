Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$9.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.77. 446,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.91 million and a P/E ratio of -97.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.69.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

