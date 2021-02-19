Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 184.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 134,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 344,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 165,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 165,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,001,127 shares of company stock worth $25,520,387 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.