Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY remained flat at $$10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,577. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

