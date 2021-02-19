frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. frontdoor updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

frontdoor stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $58.94.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

