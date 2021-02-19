frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Truist

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

FTDR stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,674. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in frontdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in frontdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,124,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after buying an additional 536,585 shares in the last quarter.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

