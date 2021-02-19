Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $3.85 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $103.48 million and $275.52 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00007302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 252.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.50 or 0.00561920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00063124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00075479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00081723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00436316 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars.

