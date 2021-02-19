FUD.finance (FUD) Achieves Market Cap of $649,629.62

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 119.4% against the dollar. FUD.finance has a market cap of $649,629.62 and $131,560.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.42 or 0.00050949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00528464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00067502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00087788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00071634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00081657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.00418709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028914 BTC.

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,862 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

