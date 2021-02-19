Fuse Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $8.16 million and $2.13 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00583283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00060638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00069118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00075076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.00396926 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

Fuse Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

