Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stock Price Up 6%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.20. 270,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 562,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter worth $2,212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

