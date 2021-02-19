Fusion Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $36.62 million and $17.72 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,073.75 or 1.00618489 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,721,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,152,169 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

