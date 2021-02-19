FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.80

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $15.34. FutureFuel shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 173,673 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

