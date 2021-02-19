Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.73

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $12.66. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 16,303 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuwei Films from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFHL)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

