FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Issued By Cormark

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDI. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) to C$4.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$196.31 million and a P/E ratio of -46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.07.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

