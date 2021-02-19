FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Issued By Desjardins

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

