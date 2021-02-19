FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Oak Street Health, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,903,703 shares of company stock worth $470,343,264. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

