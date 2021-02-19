FY2020 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.