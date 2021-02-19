FY2020 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TSE GAU opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 16.84. The firm has a market cap of C$338.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.55. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.