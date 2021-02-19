FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.66).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $474,843 over the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

