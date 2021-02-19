FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BHP Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $5.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $76.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

