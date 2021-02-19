FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Berkeley Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.