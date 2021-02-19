FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

NYSE:CLR opened at $21.82 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

