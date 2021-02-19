FY2021 EPS Estimates for Garmin Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Garmin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

GRMN opened at $127.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

