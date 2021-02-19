FY2021 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

