FY2021 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Decreased by Analyst

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

