FY2021 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Decreased by Analyst

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07).
NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $53.75.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
