FY2021 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPGP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.37. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,463,000 after acquiring an additional 129,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

