Fyooz (FYZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Fyooz has a market cap of $8.03 million and $1.28 million worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 113.5% against the US dollar. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.57 or 0.00600353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00085878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00070080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.00398089 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,026 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

