G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.