G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

