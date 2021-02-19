Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $10.98 Million in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Inphi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.79. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

