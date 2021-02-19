Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $11.95 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

