Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,115 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $93,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average of $147.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

