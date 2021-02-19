Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $170.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

