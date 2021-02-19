Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 342,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

