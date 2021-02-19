Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after buying an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 48,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $105.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.50.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

