Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,840 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

