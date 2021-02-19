Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,652 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after buying an additional 985,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after buying an additional 629,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after buying an additional 447,150 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.59 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.