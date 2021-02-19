GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells $176,816.70 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70.

GBL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 21,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $554.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.