GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells $176,816.70 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70.
GBL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 21,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $554.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.