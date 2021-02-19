GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $431,673.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00434465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,722,814 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

