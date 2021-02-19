Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,154.04

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) (LON:GAW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £101.54 ($132.66) and traded as low as £100.30 ($131.04). Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) shares last traded at £100.90 ($131.83), with a volume of 58,408 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is £101.54.

Get Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)’s previous dividend of $50.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.