Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

